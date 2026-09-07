Gwalior Sex Racked Busted: 7 Male Customers And 5 Females, Including Two From North East, Arrested After Police Raids Spa Centre

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Seven male customers and five females were arrested after a police raided a spa centre in Gwalior on Sunday. The sex racket was busted after complaints of alleged spa centre prostitution operating in the city. This was the second consecutive day of police action on Gwalior Spa Centres. Following the crackdown on the STL Spa Center and Family Salon in the Kampoo area, the police raided Elmax Spa Center in Govindpuri.

PITA act invoked on Elmax Spa centre

Police arrested seven male customers, five female clients, and a female manager at the spa center. During a search of various rooms within the spa center, police also recovered a large quantity of incriminating material. Police have registered a case under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic (PITA) Act and have launched an investigation into the entire network.

Gwalior Police raids Elmax spa center

According to DSP Shikha Soni, the police received accurate information about prostitution allegedly being conducted at the Elmax Spa Center in Govindpuri. Following the information, Women's Police Station in-charge Rashmi Bhadoria arrived at the spa centre with the police force on Sunday night and conducted a surprise raid. Upon seeing the police, panic broke out among those inside.

Gwalior spa racket investigation on; 2 women from North East

According to the police, two of the five women arrested are from Gwalior, while three are said to be from Assam and Manipur. During preliminary interrogation, the women from the Northeast revealed that they previously worked as tailors in Rajasthan. They were brought to Gwalior on the pretext of providing them with tailoring jobs, but were allegedly forced into prostitution. The police are busy recording their statements and piecing together the entire case.

The spa center's female manager, Gungun Khan, was detained at the scene. During interrogation, a young man named Raj emerged as the spa center's main operator. It is reported that the operator fled the scene upon learning of the police action. Police teams are raiding possible hideouts in search of him.