e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGwalior: MP Minister Pradhuman Tomar spends night in a tent to inspect road widening and development work

Gwalior: MP Minister Pradhuman Tomar spends night in a tent to inspect road widening and development work

He also interacted with the shopkeepers, traders, and residents about solving their problems

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar spent the whole night in a tent at the Kila Gate intersection in Gwalior on Thursday to inspect the road widening and development works going on.

The development work is going on from Sewa Nagar to Kilagate and Hazira.

Tomar set up a Jan Choupal and instructed the officials to complete the development work within a given timeframe and to speed up the work.

He added that the houses and shops of the residents and traders have been broken in the road widening. Their sacrifices should not go in vain. They have cooperated wholeheartedly for the development.

He also interacted with the shopkeepers, traders, and residents about solving their problems.

Notably, Tomar is always seen busy doing something new every day. Sometimes he cleans the toilet, sometimes he stops wearing footwear, and so on.

Read Also
Woman gives birth to baby girl with 'four' legs in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organise wreath laying ceremony to celebrate 51st Vijay Diwas

Madhya Pradesh: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organise wreath laying ceremony to celebrate 51st Vijay Diwas

Gwalior: MP Minister Pradhuman Tomar spends night in a tent to inspect road widening and development...

Gwalior: MP Minister Pradhuman Tomar spends night in a tent to inspect road widening and development...

Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old boy collapses in school bus, dies of cardiac arrest

Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old boy collapses in school bus, dies of cardiac arrest

Madhya Pradesh Government forms task force to examine various aspects in order to ban online...

Madhya Pradesh Government forms task force to examine various aspects in order to ban online...

Besharam Rang Row: 'Why hasn't Bollywood made a film on Prophet Muhammad yet', questions MP Minister...

Besharam Rang Row: 'Why hasn't Bollywood made a film on Prophet Muhammad yet', questions MP Minister...