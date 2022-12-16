Gwalior: MP Minister Pradhuman Tomar spends night in a tent to inspect road widening and development work

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar spent the whole night in a tent at the Kila Gate intersection in Gwalior on Thursday to inspect the road widening and development works going on.

The development work is going on from Sewa Nagar to Kilagate and Hazira.

Tomar set up a Jan Choupal and instructed the officials to complete the development work within a given timeframe and to speed up the work.

He added that the houses and shops of the residents and traders have been broken in the road widening. Their sacrifices should not go in vain. They have cooperated wholeheartedly for the development.

He also interacted with the shopkeepers, traders, and residents about solving their problems.

Notably, Tomar is always seen busy doing something new every day. Sometimes he cleans the toilet, sometimes he stops wearing footwear, and so on.