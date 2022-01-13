Gwalior: Minister Pradyuman Singh gets himself slapped from an elderly woman, says sorry

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The anger of an elderly woman, who was a vegetable vendor, erupted on seeing Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar during his visit to the old vegetable market on Thursday.

One Babina Bai is a vegetable vendor and used to set up her stall at the old vegetable market. Recently, the administration has removed hundreds of vendors from the old market.

When the minister reached the mandi, the lady became furious on seeing him and started narrating her ordeal.

The minister listened to all her pliants, touched her feet and said that he is like her son and if the son has done any mistake, she can also beat him. He held the lady's hand and tried to slap self but the woman refused to beat him.

The minister assured all the shopkeepers that their shops will be shifted to the vegetable market of the new Intak Ground, keeping in view their former location.

It is worth mentioning that after the vegetable market of the suburb Hazira was shifted to Intak Ground, local minister Pradyuman Tomar had reached among the displaced shopkeepers and asked the shopkeepers that they should reach their new place happily. He said that the vegetable market of Intak Ground is being established system so that there is no obstruction in the traffic.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:33 PM IST