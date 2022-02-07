Gwalior: Jewelry worth one crore missing from minister Balendra Shukla's bank locker

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Jewelery worth one crore allegedly went missing from the bank locker of former minister Balendu Shukla.

The jewelry was kept in a locker in the Chetakpuri branch of the State Bank of India, Gwalior.

He handed over a written application to SP Gwalior on Monday.

Though the jewelry went missing in June 2021 the senior Congress leader did not lodge any complaint.

Notably, Balendra Shukla holds a joint locker with his wife Pushpa Shukla at the State Bank of India Chetakpuri branch. He had opened the locker on 26 February 2020 and the jewelry was in it. But when he re-opened the locker on 25 June 2021, they were missing.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:32 PM IST