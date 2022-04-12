Gwalior: Jail superintendent suspends after allowing Digvijaya Singh's meeting with NSUI district president

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Sahu has been placed under suspension for allowing Cong leader Digvijaya Singh's meeting with NSUI district president Shivraj Yadav lodged in the jail being photographed.

This was announced by home minister Narottam Mishra.

The photo went viral on Monday in which Digvijaya Singh is seen patting the back of Yadav who is lodged in an attempt to murder case as a police sub-inspector sustained burns during an agitation of NSUI.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:26 AM IST