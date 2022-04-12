e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / Gwalior: Jail superintendent suspends after allowing Digvijaya Singh's meeting with NSUI district president

Gwalior: Jail superintendent suspends after allowing Digvijaya Singh's meeting with NSUI district president

This was announced by home minister Narottam Mishra.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

Viral Photograph of Digvijaya Singh patting the back of Shivraj Yadav |
Viral Photograph of Digvijaya Singh patting the back of Shivraj Yadav |
Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Jail superintendent Manoj Kumar Sahu has been placed under suspension for allowing Cong leader Digvijaya Singh's meeting with NSUI district president Shivraj Yadav lodged in the jail being photographed.

This was announced by home minister Narottam Mishra.

The photo went viral on Monday in which Digvijaya Singh is seen patting the back of Yadav who is lodged in an attempt to murder case as a police sub-inspector sustained burns during an agitation of NSUI.

ALSO READ

Gwalior: Ghumanhera Riser beat Smart Hockey on Day 5 of HI Junior Women Academy C'ship Gwalior: Ghumanhera Riser beat Smart Hockey on Day 5 of HI Junior Women Academy C'ship
Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:26 AM IST