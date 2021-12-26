Gwalior: Army Jawan electrocuted as high-tension line falls on him

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An army man died of electrocution after a high-tension line wire fell on him in Murar area of Gwalior on Sunday morning.

The Army man identified as Nahar Singh, a resident of Lal Tipara, was posted in Jammu and Kashmir and had come home on leave to meet his daughter.

On Sunday morning, he went to the roof after taking bath. While he was taking sunbath, a high-tension line broke and fell on him.

On hearing noise, family members ran to the roof and took Singh to the military hospital in Gwalior, where he was declared dead.

Murar police have registered a case and started investigation.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 02:18 PM IST