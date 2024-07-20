Guru Purnima Today: Maestros Recall Lessons Learnt, ‘You Not Only Learn Art From Guru But Also How To Live Life’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Guru-Shishya parampara is not limited to learning an art form but about learning everything, say city artistes who have been disciples of Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar, Shankar Hombal, Leela Samson, BV Karanth, Habib Tanvir, Alakhnandan, Bansi Kaul. On the eve of Guru Purnima, Free Press asked them what they have learned.

Excerpts:

‘Parampara strongest in music’

Umakant Gundecha, Dhrupad singer | FP Photo

Two things I learnt from my guru Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar and his brother Ustad Zia Mohiuddin Dagar were discipline and hard work. Guru-Shishya parampara is strongest in music. Your Guru sings and you repeat after him. There is no course, no examination, no degree and no fixed time for teaching. I am teaching bandish taught by my gurus. This is my Guru Dakshina to them. I also teach my compositions. In last 20 years, I have taught 25 students who are professional artistes in India and abroad.

-Umakant Gundecha, Dhrupad singer

When teaching was passion

Lata Singh Munshi, Bharatnatyam exponent | FP Photo

In Guru-Shishya tradition, you don’t just learn the art from guru. You learn everything - how to live life, how to behave with people. I have three gurus, Shankar Hombal, Shanta Dhananjayan and Leela Samson. There was time when teaching was a passion with Gurus, they didn’t care for money. But now, we charge money. But if see talented student who is unable to pay, I teach for free. I have been teaching for last 40 years. I must have taught thousands. If someone comes, touches my feet and tells me that I am her guru, it very heartening, very satisfying.

- Lata Singh Munshi, Bharatnatyam exponent

Exceptional human being

Ramchandra Singh, director, Naya Theatre | FP Photo

I came in contact with my Guru Habib Tanvir in 1992. At that time, he was working on the play, Dekh Rahe Nayan, in Delhi and needed an artiste. I joined his team. Later, when he became director of Rangmandal, I came to Bhopal with him. He was an exceptional human being. He spent one whole night at Hamidia Hospital sitting by the side of my ailing son. Before his demise in 2009, he entrusted the responsibility of Naya Theatre to me. I am following his footsteps. Like him, we take care of all our artistes in every possible way.

- Ramchandra Singh, director, Naya Theatre

Way he chose actors ..

Prem Gupta, director, Children’s Theatre Academy | FP Photo

I learned discipline and concept of theatre from BV Karanth and sense of colour and set designing from Bansi Kaul. Alakhnandan taught me casting. The way Alakhnandan chose actors, it seemed as if that role was written for that person. Once I took Karanth ji to watch one play. He asked me to form an institution. That’s how Children’s Theatre Academy came into being. I have been doing theatre with and for children since 1982. I have trained lakhs of students so far.

- Prem Gupta, director, Children’s Theatre Academy