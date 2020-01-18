Guard killed tribal hostel inmate for urinating outside bathroom

BHOPAL: Irked over 7-year-old boy’s urinating outside the bathroom, security guard killed the boy.

Piplani police have arrested the accused Jagdish for killing the boy.

The 7-year-old boy’s body was found lying near the bathroom on Wednesday in the tribal hostel and later was declared dead.

On the other hand, a magisterial probe has also been ordered in the case.

Superintendent of police (SP) South Sampat Upahyay said that the boy was urinating outside the bathroom as he was afraid of darkness.

He said that the guard while trying to scare him with his stick hit him near his head and he fell unconscious. The victim, a student of standard one was found lying near the bathroom of the hostel on Wednesday.

Police quizzed the inmates and hostel authorities to find the accused.

A magisterial probe has been ordered in the death of the student, on Friday.

The district administration has given Rs 35,000 and Rs 10,000 to the kin of the deceased earlier.