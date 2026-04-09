Groom Booked For Celebratory Firing In Bhopal, Uncle Held With Illegal Pistol | Image Source: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Celebratory firing with an illegal pistol during his wedding function cost a groom dear. Parwalia police have registered a case against him and his uncle after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The uncle has been arrested with the illegal firearm, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the groom, police said.

According to reports, Parwalia resident and property dealer Misbah Khan’s marriage was held at a farmhouse on Wednesday. As the ‘barat’ arrived, some guests fired event guns to celebrate the occasion. However, Khan’s uncle, Aslam Khan, who was carrying an illegal semi-automatic pistol, handed it over to his nephew.

The groom fired shots in the air, but the incident was filmed by guests who shared it on social media. The video reached Parwalia police, following which a case was registered. Taking immediate action, police arrested Aslam Khan and recovered the illegal firearm on Thursday.