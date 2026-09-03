Govt Job Scam In MP: Conmen Pose As IAS, CBI Officers, Use AI-Made Fake Documents | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): From posing as fake IAS and IPS officers to claiming to be officials of the CBI, Income Tax Intelligence and IB, fraudsters are using fake identities to dupe youths seeking government jobs.

The recent case of alleged fake IAS officer Tripti Singh Rajput is not an isolated incident. Tripti Singh Rajput (30) was arrested with her brother by Chanderi police on August 23.

She posed as an IAS officer, additional director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department and even the head of the Human Resource Development Ministry to dupe people.

The case came to light after four youths from Chanderi paid Rs 9.80 lakh for securing government jobs.

On August 31, MP Nagar police arrested Rishi Kumar Yadav who collected lakhs of rupees from several unemployed youths by posing as CBI and Income Tax (intelligence) official.

In February, a man identified as Yogendra Singh Chouhan entered Mantralaya claiming to be an IAS officer. It was later claimed he was mentally unstable.

In December 2025, a chemical engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh by a Delhi-based gang that promised him a high-profile government job.

The fraud came to light after a person posing as an IB officer was sent to Bhopal for the victim's pre-appointment verification and was caught.

In November 2025, Vijay Mishra was arrested for allegedly posing as the brother-in-law of a woman IAS officer and cheating several youths.

AI tools used to create fake documents

During a search of Tripti Singh's house in Bhopal, Chanderi police recovered a fake CBI identity card, letterheads and other documents allegedly used to influence people. Police sources said she used AI tools to create the documents.

Similarly, Rishi Yadav allegedly used AI to prepare fake identity cards and a forged Income Tax Department joining letter, which he showed to youths. However, basic errors in the letter raised suspicion and exposed the fraud.

Hotel lease scam: Fourth fraud case registered against fake IAS officer

A fourth fraud case has been registered against Tripti Singh, who allegedly posed as an additional director of the Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) and duped a restaurant operator of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of securing a hotel lease for him.

The FIR was registered at Bagsewania police station late Tuesday night against Tripti, her brother Sudhanshu Singh and associate Prakhar for cheating and other offences.

Bagsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni said the complainant, Gagan Upvanshi, a restaurant operator, alleged that the suspects had promised to get him an MPSTDC hotel on lease and took Rs 50 lakh from him.

When Gagan learnt that Tripti was not an IAS officer, he submitted a complaint to the police.

Tripti is currently lodged in Ashoknagar jail in connection with other cases. Bagsewania police will seek her production warrant and bring her to Bhopal for questioning.

This is not the first case against the gang at Bagsewania police station. In an earlier case, Rohit Lilhare alleged that Tripti posed as an IAS officer and MPSTDC additional director and promised both a hotel-resort lease and government jobs.

The suspects collected Rs 35.30 lakh for the lease and Rs 3.87 lakh for jobs, but neither promise was fulfilled. Only Rs 90,000 was reportedly returned. Chanderi police have also registered two fraud cases against Tripti and her associates.