Governor Mangubhai Patel Accepts Resignation Of Barkatullah University VC Jain | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel accepted the resignation of Barkatullah University Vice Chancellor Professor SK Jain on Friday. Until a new appointment is made, Dean of the Faculty of Management Professor Vivek Sharma will serve as the acting VC.

It was on June 11 that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members had opened a front against Professor Jain by going on an indefinite strike, accusing him of being unable to run the varsity administration in a proper manner, which they claimed dented the image of the varsity.

The student wing claimed that results for several postgraduate courses, including the MBA, remained undeclared for months, while revaluation results had been pending for more than one year.

The protesters also held Jain responsible for failing to conduct the PhD entrance examination for an extended period.

They alleged that his negligence disrupted the admission process of nursing colleges and raised questions over the tendering process for various university works.

The agitating ABVP workers accused the VC of distancing himself from the important meeting convened to clear the proposal to change the varsity's name.

They had demanded the removal of Jain and imposition of Section 52 in the university.

On the second day of the agitation, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar met the protesting ABVP workers and assured them of action. Jain was sent on leave after which he submitted his resignation.

After acceptance of Jain's resignation on Friday, ABVP demanded that many important files of the varsity were at his residence and should be properly recovered in the larger interest of the varsity administration.

The students' organisation described the departure of Jain as a historic victory.