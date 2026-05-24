Government Cancels Leaves In Urban Bodies, PHED, Till Next Month Due To Water Crisis Across Madhya Pradesh | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking serious view of prevailing water crisis in the state, the state government has cancelled the leaves of employees of urban bodies and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) till next month. The state government has issued Rs 1,500 crore for water supply arrangement in rural areas.

The collectors have been asked to monitor water supply situation everyday. On chief minister Mohan Yadav’s directive, chief secretary Anuraj Jain conducted the meeting of divisional commissioners, collectors, district panchayat chief executive officers, officials of PHED and urban local bodies on Sunday.

They have been asked to work on war footing to address water crisis. As per decision, a control room will be set up at district level, which will monitor water supply daily. Action will be taken on feedback given by elected representatives and media.

The directives have been issued for transparent monitoring of water supply tankers in cities. Uniformity will be maintained in filling the water tanks in cities. The panchayats have been given the power to carry out water related works of Rs 10,000.

Under rural health engineering department, drinking water related activities have been included in SOR (Schedule of Rates). The chief secretary directed energy department to ensure uninterrupted power supply for water supply schemes. Directives have been issued for 24-hour monitoring of CM Helpline and to solve complaints within 24 hours.