Girl Caught Stealing Money At Bhopal's Busy New Market, Beaten | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman was allegedly caught pick-pocketing at New Market in Bhopal on Sunday.

The video of the incident is now circulating widely on social media.

According to information, the woman was allegedly caught red-handed stealing money from the shoppers taking advantage of the Sunday rush. In the viral video, two women can be seen holding her hands while checking her clothes and pockets for the missing valuables.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The accused is seen shouting, repeatedly saying, "Chhodo mera haath" (Leave my hand), and trying to free herself by jumping and struggling. Moments later, the women appear to recover the valuables from her pocket.

Even after the alleged recovery, the woman continues shouting and asking them to let go of her hand. During the argument, one of the women is seen slapping her several times in the middle of the busy market as a crowd gathers around.

While she slaps, the crowd supports and shouted "ek aur." Everybody in the crowd seemed against the accused, believing she had stolen the valuables.

The exact circumstances of the alleged theft and whether a police complaint was filed are not immediately known.

The authorities are investigating the incident and further details are awaited.