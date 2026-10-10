Gen Z's Always-Online Life: How Social Media, Constant Comparison And Digital Overload Are Fuelling Anxiety | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For Gen Z, being connected 24/7 has created a new kind of mental health challenge: the feeling of always being ‘on’. Anxiety, depressive symptoms, burnout, sleep problems, attention difficulties, social anxiety, self-esteem and body-image concerns are increasingly being seen among young people.

According to Dr Rahul Mathur, consultant psychiatrist, generalised anxiety, depressive symptoms, performance burnout and identity or existential stress are common concerns. He describes ‘ambient anxiety’ as a constant state of alertness driven by global news, social comparison and rapid change. Academic competition, career uncertainty and pressure to succeed early can add to this stress.

Dr Apurva Tiwari, consultant psychiatrist, said young people are also dealing with financial concerns, relationship difficulties and changing family expectations. Social media can intensify the feeling of having to ‘keep up’, as users constantly see other people’s achievements, lifestyles and milestones.

Social Media And Stress

Both doctors highlighted the role of social media. Dr Mathur pointed to endless scrolling, late-night screen exposure and unrealistic beauty and lifestyle standards, while Dr Tiwari said constant comparison, notifications and excessive stimulation can affect self-esteem, concentration and sleep.

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Recognising Warning Signs

Stress becomes a concern when it starts affecting daily functioning. Warning signs include persistent worrying, racing thoughts, irritability, sleep changes, poor concentration, withdrawal, loss of interest and feeling overwhelmed.

Healthy Habits Matter

Dr Mathur recommends regular sleep, outdoor activity, 5–10-minute phone-free breaks and switching off screens 60–90 minutes before bedtime. Dr Tiwari stresses offline time, physical activity, real-life connections and learning to recognise emotions instead of immediately escaping them. Both encourage seeking professional help early.

TAKEAWAY

You Don’t Need To Be ‘Fine’ All The Time

Mental health is not about eliminating every uncomfortable emotion. It is about developing healthy ways to deal with stress, staying connected offline and recognising when something is beginning to affect everyday life.

Talk early. Disconnect when needed. Ask for help when you need it.