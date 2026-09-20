Gen Z Becomes New Political Focus Ahead of 2028 Madhya Pradesh Elections |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last two months, Madhya Pradesh hosted a series of Gen Z or youth-centric programmes in which prominent leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and chief minister Mohan Yadav, took part.

The state government announced several schemes aimed at benefiting the youth.

The success of the CJP-led Gen Z protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in forcing the Union Government to sack a cabinet minister has brought the youth of 14-29 age group centre stage. The BJP and Congress governments are doing whatever they can to woo Gen Z.

On August 13, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed a Sansad Youth Parliament at Vidhan Sabha Bhavan in Bhopal, in which youths from 58 cities and towns took part.

At the event, the chief minister urged the youths to be part of nation-building. The chief minister also took part in Yuva Samvad organised by the sports and youth welfare department at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal on August 4.

On Teachers' Day, Yadav held an interaction with educators born after 1997 at a school in Indore. On September 17, the RSS organised Yuva Dharma Sansad in Ujjain in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and chief minister Yadav interacted with 1,750 Gen Z youths and discussed traditional values with them.

The state government, on August 26, announced the Lord Shri Krishna Meritorious Scholarship Scheme under which a scholarship of Rs 1 lakh each will be awarded to 102 top-performing students.

Similarly, the government has announced another programme under which one crore youths will be trained in AI skills within a year.

Under a scheme, Police-Army Recruitment Training for Humanity and Hunar, youth will be trained for recruitment in the armed forces.

In fact, politicians of all hues are making their presence felt on social media platforms. On September 19, Congress organised the Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Indore, which Rahul Gandhi addressed.

Gen Z voters

Assembly elections are due in the state in 2028, followed by General Elections in 2029. The Gen Z voters of 18-29 age group will form 32% of the voters in the state, making them key to winning the polls.

Gen Zers are no fools

Gen Zers are no fools. They will not be impressed by hollow announcements. They will only back those who will work to resolve their real concerns like employment and fair recruitment processes.

-Bhagwati Kadwe, 26, student

Benefits must reach needy youth

Political parties and government are trying to win over Gen Z. But the crucial question is whether the benefits of schemes will reach the needy youth.

-Pankaj Awase, 25, student