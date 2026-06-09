Gandhi Medical College’s Super Speciality Opening Delayed Due To Faculty Appointments | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opening of super speciality departments (paediatric neurology and cardiology) at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal, has been delayed because of faculty appointments.

The primary roadblock is a major dispute over direct recruitment versus departmental promotions for senior faculty.

A blanket ban on recruitment of assistant professors, associate professors and professors for super speciality formation in GMC, Bhopal, continues. The GMC administration has not come out with a clear decision on faculty appointments.

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) had imposed the ban after MP Medical Teachers Association protested against direct recruitment of associate professors and professors.

An advertisement to recruit professors, associate professors and assistant professors, which was published recently on behalf of Gandhi Medical College (GMC), had triggered controversy in March this year.

MP Medical Teachers Association president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, "A ban continues on recruitment of associate professors and professors for super specialities in GMC.

In fact, we had protested against direct recruitment of associate professors and professors but not recruitment of assistant professors, as assistant professors are appointed through direct recruitment.

We are having discussions with the GMC dean on it and soon an advertisement is likely to be issued for appointment of assistant professors in the super speciality departments being opened for paediatric neurology and cardiology.”