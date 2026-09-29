Four More MP Heritage Sites Enter UNESCO Tentative List, State’s Tally Rises To 19 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four more places of Madhya Pradesh including Ginnorgarh Fort, temple group of Chambal Valley (Morena), Udaigiri Caves and cave paintings have been included in the tentative list of UNESCO.

This is a big achievement as it will provide a chance to the state to showcase its rich historical legacy before the world.

Now, out of 78 tentative heritage sites, 19 are in MP. Earlier, there were 15 sites of the state in the list.

Bateshwar-Padawali-Kakramath temple group: Morena

The Bateshwar-Padawali-Kakramath temple group is located in Padawali and Bateshwar area of Morena district.

Depicting the medieval Nagar architecture style, these temples showcase a progressive architecture style. These temples belong to the 8th to 11th century. There is a big cluster of more than 200 temples.

Udaigiri Caves

Udaigiri Caves are situated between Betwa and Dhasan river near Vidisha city. These caves show the religious and political expression related to the Gupta era.

They are dotted with sandstone carvings as well as temples including that of Jains. One cave showcases the carved statue of 'Varah avatar'.

Ginnorgarh Fort, Sehore

Ginnorgarh Fort is situated in the forest area of Ratapani in Sehore. It is the best example of Gond architecture and once remained the epicentre of activities related to the Gond dynasty.

It is connected with four mesmerising lakes, royal structures and comprehensive security wall arrangement.

Bagh Cave paintings: Dhar

Bagh Caves based in Dhar district are a collection of nine rock-cut monuments. They were developed around the 6th century AD.

The term "Cave" is a misnomer because these are not natural caves, rather examples of Indian rock-cut construction.

The major significance of them is of murals showing royal courtroom, musicians, dances and contemporary lifestyle.