For most Indians respecting all faiths is important to being truly Indian: Report based on interviews with 30,000 Indians

Seventy-seven per cent of both Hindus and Muslims, and 54 per cent of Christians believed in Karma, and 32 per cent of Christians believed in the "purifying power" of the waters of the Ganga, which 81 per cent of Hindus also believed, the report said.

There was significant acceptance of rebirth, by 27 per cent of Muslims and 29 per cent of Christians, it said. Three per cent of Muslims and five per cent of Christians said that there were many gods.

"While these may seem like theological contradictions, for many Indians, calling oneself a Muslim or a Christian does not preclude believing in karma or reincarnation - beliefs that do not have a traditional, doctrinal basis in Islam or Christianity," Pew said.

When it comes to marriages, there is still strong opposition to alliances across religious and caste lines. A larger percentage of Muslims, 80 per cent, than Hindus, 67 per cent want to stop women of their religion marrying outsiders, according to the report, which also found that 76 per cent of Muslims and 65 per cent of Hindus were against their men marrying outside their faith.

Among Sikhs, 59 per cent were for stopping inter-religious marriages of their women and 58 per cent for their men, the report said. Only 37 per cent of Christians were against women of their religion marrying members of other religions, and 35 per cent when it came to men having inter-religious marriages, it said.

When it comes to inter-caste marriages, a majority of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Jains consider stopping them for both men and women a high priority, Pew reported.

Overall, 64 per cent of Indians said it is "very important" to stop women in their community from marrying into other castes, while it was 62 per cent when it came to men, the report said, adding that "nearly identical shares" of Dalits and other caste members said that stopping inter-caste marriages is "very important".

The report said that in the 2019 national elections, 60 per cent of Hindus who subscribed to the view that it was "very important" to be Hindu and to speak Hindi to be truly Indian voted for the BJP, compared to only a third of Hindu voters who felt less strongly about both these aspects of national identity.