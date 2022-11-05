For Khelo India Youth Games 2022, Planning cum Coordination Committee formed in chairmanship of CM

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 to be held from January 31 till February 11 in Madhya Pradesh, State Government has constituted “ Planning and Coordination Committee” under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Moreover, the Executive Committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Union Youth Programme and Sports Minister will be Co-Chairman of the committee headed by the Chief Minister. The sports and Youth Welfare Minister of Madhya Pradesh will be the Vice Chairman.

The Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, Union Secretary of Youth Programme, Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration, Home, and Finance Department will be the committee member.

The Principal Secretary, of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department, have been nominated as Member Secretary.

In the Planning cum Coordination committee, DGP of Madhya Pradesh, Director General, Sports Authority of India, New Delhi, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Madhya Pradesh, representative of Indian Olympic Association, Chairman-General Secretary School Games of India have been nominated as members.

In the Executive Committee of Khelo India Youth Games 2022, Chief Secretary will be the chairman. This committee’s Co-Chairman will be the Secretary of Union Youth Welfare and Sports Mantralaya. Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Public Health and Family Welfare, General Administration, Home, and Finance Department have been nominated as committee members. Principal Secretary, Energy, Public Works, Sports and Youth Welfare, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, School Education, Tourism, Culture, Urban Development and Housing, Transport, and Public Relations Departments have been included as members of the committee.

DGP of Madhya Pradesh, Director General of Sports Authority of India, New Delhi, Director Sports and Youth Welfare Madhya Pradesh, Director Khelo India New Delhi, Additional Director General of Police Fire Control Madhya Pradesh, senior Director Sports Authority of India, Khelo India, New Delhi, Chairman-General Secretary School Games of India, Representatives of Indian Olympic Association and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhopal Division, Indian Railway, Madhya Pradesh, Director Doordarshan Bhopal and two main players of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be a member of the executive committee.