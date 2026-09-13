Food Inspections Expose Kitchen Hygiene Lapses At 5 Top City Hotels |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration conducted surprise inspections at five major hotels and found irregularities there on Saturday. Senior food safety officer Manish Swami informed Free Press that the inspections covered Hotel Marriott, Hotel The Park, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED and Hotel Grand Sheraton.

Officials checked food storage, labelling, kitchen hygiene, medical fitness records of food handlers, FIFO/FEFO practices, drinking water testing and other safety standards.

At Hotel Marriott, operated by Shri Balaji Landmark Hotel Pvt Ltd, samples of paneer, peanut and sugar powder were collected. Officials found waterlogging and slippery conditions in and around the kitchen, lack of proper anti-slip rubber mats, old and unhygienic chopping boards, faulty dustbins and rusting storage trays.

Shortcomings were also found in the pesticide testing report of drinking water, drainage and ceiling leakage. The hotel had not uploaded its audit report on the FoSCoS portal, while detachable stickers were found on some packaged food products.

At The Park Hotel, the FSSAI licence was not properly displayed at one of the two restaurants. Officials found rusting on part of the kitchen platform, improperly cleaned cooking pots and doors without automatic closers. The temperature of the milk products storage area was not displayed outside. Detachable labels were found on some food items, bills for incoming food materials were not properly maintained and medical fitness records were incomplete.

At Radisson Blu, Vijay Nagar, some imported food products lacked required importer details, including name, address and FSSAI licence or registration details. Labelling issues were found on packets of Kulcha Bread and Shahi Jeera. The store was not properly organised for effective FIFO/FEFO practices, while medical fitness records were not available in the prescribed format.

At Radisson RED, Scheme No. 54, officials found labelling deficiencies and improper storage organisation under FIFO/FEFO practices. Medical fitness certificates or records were not available in the required format. Samples of curd, cashew pieces and peanuts were collected.

At Hotel Grand Sheraton, samples of paneer, sunflower seeds and raisins were collected. Some sunflower seeds found in poor condition were destroyed on the spot in the interest of public health. The hotel lacked a pesticide testing report for water. The management was directed to use non-porous chopping boards and proper anti-slip rubber mats. Detachable stickers were also found on some raw materials purchased from local vendors.

The Food Safety Administration said notices are being issued to establishments where violations of food safety, hygiene, storage, labelling or other prescribed standards were found. Officials said no negligence related to food quality, hygiene and consumer health would be tolerated and inspections would continue