Foetus Dies In Womb, Family Says Woman Awaited Delivery For Three Days At MP’s Satna Hospital | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old pregnant woman admitted to the gynaecology ward of Satna District Hospital has reportedly been waiting for delivery for three days after doctors informed her family that the foetus had died in the womb.

The woman, Anshu Kol, was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Jaitwara on Sept 20 for delivery.

According to her family, doctors found that the foetal heartbeat was low and referred her to the district hospital. She was admitted to the gynaecology ward around 11.30 pm the same day.

The following day, doctors informed the family that the foetus had died. The family alleged that they had since been requesting doctors to conduct the delivery, but the process had not been completed even after three days.

They said the woman was continuing to experience discomfort and needed immediate treatment.

Civil surgeon Dr Amar Singh said it was the woman's first delivery and doctors were trying for a normal delivery. Medicines are being administered to induce labour, he said.

Gynaecologist Dr Manju Singh said the woman was under medical supervision and that a normal delivery can sometimes take time after foetal death.

She added that a Caesarean section would be performed if required, depending on her condition.