 Five MP Shooters To Represent India At ISSF World Cup
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Five MP Shooters To Represent India At ISSF World Cup

Five players from the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy—Pragati Dubey, Neeru, Manisha, Varsha Barman, and Vanshika Tiwari—will represent India at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan, from April 29 to May 11, 2026. They were selected following the national squad camp held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi, where nine academy shooters participated in shotgun events.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Players of the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy have been selected for the national squad camp organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). Additionally, five players will represent the country at the ISSF World Cup.

The training camp will be held from April 11 to April 26 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, where a total of nine academy shooters will participate in shotgun events.

Following the camp, based on their performance, five shooters from the academy, Pragati Dubey, Neeru, Manisha, Varsha Barman and Vanshika Tiwari, have been selected to represent India at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

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The international competition is scheduled to be held from April 29 to May 11, 2026.

The other players selected for the camp include Manisha Shreshtha Sisodiya, Mansi Raghuvanshi, Shivani Raikwar and Jyotiraditya Sisodiya.

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