Finally our turn:Children leave needle phobia behind get jabbed in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Children, who were waiting for long to get jabbed against Covid-19, were excited to finally get vaccinated. In the state capital, most of the children came with their parents to get the jab. The children stood patiently in queue to get their jab but as they entered the booth, a few having needle phobia got scared. However, the medical staff and the parents calmed them down. Coming out of the vaccination booth, the children, in all smiles, flashed the sign of victory.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan , minister Vishvas Sarang at a vaccination centre, in Bhopal, Wednesday. | PTI

A girl flashes victory sign after receiving vaccine in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Aarti Pandya, a parent who brought her son Dikshin to get the jab, said that her son was frightened to get the vaccine but she managed to convince him to get the jab. With coronavirus cases once again rising in many parts of the world, the parents are worried as the schools have reopened. The vaccination of children above 12 years has given them much relief.

Children wait for their turn for vaccine in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Tarun Dongre, an official at a vaccination centre set up at Sarojini Naidu Girls Higher Secondary School, told Free Press that the vaccination passed off smoothly on day one. As per the official records over 600 doses out of 1000 were administered in the Arera Colony and 10 no. market area till 4 PM.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:25 PM IST