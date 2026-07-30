Farmers Protest: Demand For 100% MSP Moong Procurement Amid Delays And Distress Sales | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Selling the summer moong crop has become a major challenge for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, who say they are facing multiple hurdles in the government's procurement process.

From delays in grading and difficulties in obtaining e-tokens to limited procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmers claim the system is forcing them to wait for days at procurement centres while compelling many to sell a large share of their produce in the open market at prices far below the MSP.

The issue has triggered an agitation in Bhopal, where thousands of farmers have descended, demanding 100% procurement of moong at MSP, the scrapping of the e-token system and faster procurement.

The MSP for summer moong procurement in MP was announced by the state government last year, and procurement for the current season is being carried out under the Price Support Scheme.

Long wait for grading

Prashant, a farmer from Sohagpur, said the grading of moong at procurement centres is taking several days, which is slowing the procurement process.

The delay has created long queues, forcing many farmers to wait for days before their produce is accepted, he said, adding that farmers also fear prolonged waiting could affect the quality of the harvested crop and increase the chances of rejection.

Storage shortage, e-token delays

According to protester Shivkumar, obtaining an e-token has become difficult, and even after receiving one, farmers are often made to wait outside procurement centres for two to three days before their turn arrives.

They also alleged that many warehouses and procurement centres do not have sufficient storage capacity, forcing farmers to keep their produce in the open while waiting for procurement.

Trusted the govt, but prices crashed

Farmer Shantanu Bhadoriya said many cultivators chose not to sell their moong when market prices were relatively higher after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the crop would be procured at MSP. Expecting government procurement, they held back their produce.

However, with procurement remaining limited and market prices now dropping to around Rs 6,000 per quintal, they say they have suffered losses as they have been unable to benefit from either full MSP procurement or the earlier higher market rates.

Key challenges faced by farmers during moong procurement

Limited procurement at MSP: Farmers claim only about 25% of their produce is being purchased at MSP, while the remaining crop has to be sold at lower market prices.

Distress sale: Open market prices have fallen to around Rs 6,000 per quintal, nearly Rs 2,700 lower than the MSP of Rs 8,682, resulting in heavy losses.

Slow grading process: Quality checks and grading at procurement centres are taking several days, delaying procurement and increasing waiting time.

E-token issues: Farmers say obtaining an e-token is difficult and, even after receiving one, they often wait two to three days before their produce is accepted.

Storage shortage: Several procurement centres and warehouses allegedly lack adequate storage space, forcing farmers to keep harvested moong in the open, exposing it to weather damage.

Long queues at centres: Delayed procurement has led to overcrowding at procurement centres, with many farmers staying overnight while waiting for their turn.

Fear of quality deterioration: Farmers say prolonged waiting increases the risk of moisture and quality deterioration, which could affect grading and procurement.

CJP founder Dipke extends support to farmers protest

The farmers' protest has received support from Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who said the growing anger among farmers was visible on the streets of Bhopal.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dipke said thousands of farmers were camping near Narmadapuram Road and Veer Savarkar Setu and remained firm on their demands despite several rounds of discussions with the government and administration yielding no solution.

He said the CJP team was closely monitoring the developments and would continue to support the farmers' cause.

Dipke backed the farmers' key demands, including 100% procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the immediate withdrawal of the e-token system.

He also claimed that despite heavy police barricading, farmers were attempting to march towards the Chief Minister's residence.

He added that the protest had affected traffic movement and nearby schools because of the security arrangements.