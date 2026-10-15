Families Of Nine Fallen Cops To Get ₹1 Crore Each, Job Across Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Families of nine police personnel who died in the line of duty between September 2025 and August 2026 will receive Rs 1 crore each as compensation, along with compassionate appointment benefits. The families will also be felicitated on Police Commemoration Day on Oct 21, officials said on Thursday.

The state government had announced in 2017 that families of police personnel who died in the line of duty would receive Rs 1 crore each as compensation. The names of martyred policemen are announced every year on Oct 21 by the director general of police (DGP) at the Police Commemoration Day parade in Bhopal. The Governor pays tributes to the martyred officers and jawans at the event.

Among the nine personnel is inspector Ashish Sharma, who died in a Naxal gunfight at the tri-junction of MP, Maharashtra and the Kanghurra jungles of Chhattisgarh.

Three cops drown while tracking missing girl

Three police personnel from Unhel police station in Ujjain lost their lives in September 2025 while tracking a missing 14-year-old girl. Their car plunged into the Shipra River, killing sub-inspector Alok Sharma, assistant sub-inspector Madan Lal Ninamma and constable Arti Pal.

Five cops die in road accidents

Road accidents claimed the lives of five other police personnel. Four of them were head constable Om Prakash Bhavedi of Umaria, head constable Sarjan Singh Bheel of Rajgarh, constable Vikas Chaturvedi of Satna district and constable Mahesh Pathak of Shahdol. The fifth, head constable Parimal Singh Tomar, was killed when a bomb disposal and dog squad van collided with a truck on National Highway 44 (NH-44) near Bandri in Sagar district.

Families to get compensation, appointments: ADG

Additional director general of police (ADG), Special Armed Force (SAF), D Sreenivasa Varma told Free Press that the Government of India had given the names of nine police personnel. On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Oct 21, the families of these personnel will get the amount, compassionate appointments and other benefits in the presence of the DGP and other officials.