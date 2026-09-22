Fake ST Certificate Case May Bring Corruption Charges Against Ex-IPS Officer, Dismissed SI | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters (PHQ) is all set to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a retired IPS officer and a terminated sub-inspector for allegedly securing police jobs using fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates, officials said.

On Sep 18, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Vigilance, which also works under the CID, registered two different cases against retired IPS officer RS Meena and sub-inspector Amitabh Pratap Singh.

The two had allegedly fabricated fake ST certificates and secured jobs in the police department. Meena has retired, while Singh was terminated from service following a probe.

The State Level High Power Standing Scrutiny Committee found that the certificates used by the two were fake and that they did not belong to the ST community.

Based on the findings, cases have been registered at the Vigilance and CID police stations.

PHQ officials said corruption was involved in the preparation of the certificates and that another case under the Prevention of Corruption Act would be registered against the two.

The PHQ will seek permission from the state government to proceed with the case.

Two more cases pending

Two cases are pending with the PHQ in which the State Level High Power Standing Scrutiny Committee had found the certificates fake.

But both officials, one an additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank officer still in service and the other a retired inspector, had filed petitions in the High Court and have got a stay on the committee's findings.

The ASP has become eligible for promotion to IPS after the departmental promotion committee meeting. But as the case concerning his eligibility is pending, the decision has been kept in a closed envelope.