Fake Refunds, Malware And Prize Scams! Four Victims Lose Over ₹4.26 Lakh To Cyber Fraudsters In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters are targeting people through different tactics, including fake refund offers, malware, fraudulent customer care numbers and bogus prize messages.

In four separate cases registered at different police stations, fraudsters siphoned off a total of Rs 4,26,357. Police have registered cases and launched investigations.

Dilshad Khan of Sudama Nagar, Aishbagh, contacted a number found on the internet while seeking a refund for returned online goods.

Posing as customer care executives, fraudsters asked him to provide another bank account and enter codes on UPI. They siphoned off Rs 35,417 from his two bank accounts.

Jitendra Pandit of Bagsewania lost Rs 2,08,500 in five transactions between November 3 and November 6.

His mobile displayed a warning about suspicious accessibility services in the banking app. Police suspect malware was used to access his account. No OTP was asked for the unauthorised transactions.

Lokesh Sahu, a bike taxi driver from Shivnagar, Chhola Mandir, found his SIM suddenly inactive on November 5. After restoring it, he discovered 12 unauthorised UPI transactions worth Rs 54,249 from his bank account.

Arun Kumar Upadhyay was lured by a fake prize message in the name of a private company. After entering his Aadhaar, bank details and OTP on a fraudulent website, Rs 1,28,195 were debited from his bank account.