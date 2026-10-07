Fake Passport Racket: 29 Accused On The Run, STF Announces ₹20,000 Reward For Information | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) probing the fake passport racket involving Bangladeshi nationals has identified 10 more suspects, taking the number of absconding accused to 29. The STF has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 each for information leading to the whereabouts of all 29 fugitives.

The racket came to light after fake passports were prepared using forged documents in Bhopal, Dabra, Betul, Chhindwara and Pandhurna. The STF has so far arrested six accused and is questioning them to uncover the wider network.

The interrogation of Bangladeshi national and mastermind Riyal Chaudhary and the other arrested suspects has provided new clues.

The STF had initially identified 70 passports for detailed scrutiny and has now found two of them to be genuine.

Investigation revealed that the two applicants had submitted the address of the Buddhist monastery instead of their residential addresses for verification. Their statements established that they were actually residing in a slum close to the monastery.

The STF is examining the remaining 68 passports. Investigators have also identified five individuals who travelled abroad using fake passports and have not returned to India.

STF teams have also been conducting searches in several states. Investigators found that while local addresses mentioned in some passports were from Madhya Pradesh, birth certificates and other supporting documents had been issued from other states.

The AIG, STF, Rajesh Bhadoria said, “Earlier, a reward of Rs 20,000 each had been announced for 19 absconding accused.

Now, rewards have been announced for all 29 absconding accused. STF teams are also conducting investigations in other states.”

Ex-passport officer under scanner

The STF has sought information from the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the passport cell as part of its investigation, as the role of a former passport officer posted at the Bhopal Passport Office is allegedly suspicious in the whole case. The officer has since been transferred out of Bhopal.