Exam Tips: Strategic preparation & neat diagrams will see you through Biology

Biology is a conceptual subject and scoring marks. It needs proper strategy like practicing diagrams, understanding key words and learning the process step wise connecting with diagrams.

The marks allotment for various units:

Unit VI: Reproduction - 14 marks

Unit VII: Genetics and evolution – 18 marks

Unit- VIII: Biology and human welfare –14 marks

Unit IX: Biotechnology and its applications- 10 marks

Unit X: Ecology and Environment- 14 marks

Question paper design:

Remembering–10%

Understanding- 30%

Application based -30?

Evaluating and analysis-17%

Creating-13%

This year there will be 27 questions comprising five sections.

Section A contains MCQ type questions.

Section B contains two marks questions

Section C contains three marks questions

Section D contains case based short answer type questions of three marks

Section E contains long answer type questions of five marks

UNIT-WISE PREPARATION:

UNIT- VI REPRODUCTION

1. Practice diagrams to clear the concepts.

2. Learn chapter 2 and 3 under three subheadings:

* Pre fertilization events

* Fertilization events

* Post fertilization events

3. Learn six methods of contraception with example

UNIT – VII GENETICS AND EVOLUTION

1. Practice mono and dihybrid cross.

2. Learn various examples of Mendelian and Genetic disorders.

3. Sex determination in various organisms.

4. Discovery of genetic material

5. Transcription and Translation

6. Miller’s experiment

7. Evidences of evolution

UNIT – VIII BIOLOGY AND HUMAN WELFARE

1. Example, symptoms and causative organisms of diseases caused by bacteria, virus, protozoa, helminths and fungus

2. Immune system

3. Cancer

4. Various drugs, their sources and effects.

UNIT – IX BIOTECHNOLOGY AND its APPLICATIONS

1. Restriction enzymes

2. Process of making recombinant DNA

3. PCR

4. Gel Electrophoresis

5. Applications of biotechnology in pest control and medicine with example

UNIT –X ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT

1. Characteristics of population

2. Population interaction

3. Ecological pyramids and Ecological Succession

4. Population interaction

5. Latitudinal gradients

6. Types of biodiversity

7. Devices and case study of pollution control

The above given sub headings to be covered and practice sample questions to use the concept correctly.

TIPS for scoring in examinations:

1. As this time there is a good leap between papers so without wasting time, make a good strategy.

2. Finish NCERT book first.

3. Read summary of all the chapters as it will help to score marks in one mark questions.

4. Use NECRT EXEMPLER to practice understanding and application based questions.

5. Solve 2 to 3 sample papers everyday targeting with time limit.

6. While solving sample papers, observe where you are weak and work on it.

7. Practice diagrams.

8. During examination, use 15 minutes reading time judiciously and conclude the requirements of the questions carefully.

9. While writing answers use key words or terminology. Avoid writing general answer.

10. Mention the section and question number carefully.

11. In place of paragraph, write answer in points.