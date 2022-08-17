'Escaped unhurt, back to work,' says Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsiram Silwat after accident |

Madhya Pradesh water resource minister and Sanwer constituency MLA Tulsiram Silawat on Wednesday morning tweeted that he and his staff were all doing fine.

A truck had rammed into Silawat's official car on Tuesday in Dewas district while he was travelling to Bhopal with his family members.

He wrote, "With the blessings of Baba Mahakal, there is no injury to me and any of my staff members in the car accident in Dewas yesterday. Bhopal had reached safely in the night itself and this morning also deal with regular work from the office."

बाबा महाकाल के आशीर्वाद से कल देवास में हुई कार दुर्घटना में मुझे और मेरे स्टाफ के किसी भी सदस्य को कोई चोट नहीं लगी है। रात में ही भोपाल सुरक्षित पहुँच गया था एवं आज सुबह कार्यालय से नियमित कार्य भी निपटाएं। pic.twitter.com/n6sXKYdwPC — Tulsi Ram Silawat (@tulsi_silawat) August 17, 2022

Around 10pm on Tuesday the truck rammed into the minister's car.

"The car of MP minister Tulsiram Silawat was hit on Tuesday night by a truck in Dewas district when he was travelling with his family to Bhopal. However, all the occupants of the minister's car escaped unhurt in the accident," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivdayal Singh said.

The truck hit the minister's car from the side, which left the left side door of the vehicle damaged, he said.

Police officials reached the spot after the accident and the driver of the truck was detained. A case was registered against him under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that his vehicle was also seized.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

with PTI inputs