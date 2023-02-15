Embark on MP tour: Kamal Nath tells Digvijaya Singh

Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh will embark on tour around state, which will begin on February 17. The former chief minister Kamal Nath has asked Singh to go on a tour.

The ex-CM Singh, who has a strong dominance in state's politics, will kick-off his first public meeting on February 17 in two Assembly constituencies - Bairasia and Govindpura in Bhopal districts. BJP had won both the seats in 2018.

The first round of Digvijaya Singh’s tour will start on February 17 during which he will meet the district and block level party leaders as well as the women and youth wings of party to take stock of the poll preparations. He will conduct one-to-one meetings with party workers to note down their challenges.

Digvijaya Singh has played an important role in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Before Assembly elections in 2018, Digvijaya Singh went on Narmada Parikrama, which had affected election results. Now he has been told to embark on a similar tour of the state. Once faction of the Congress party feels that Digvijaya’s presence distracts voters while others feel that he is an astute politician.

