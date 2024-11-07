Elephants’ Death In MP: Agriculture Scientists & Forest Officials Not On Same Page; Forest Department Says ‘Kodo-Kutki Nutritious Millets, Can't Cause Death’

Representative Pic/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The agriculture and forest departments have come face to face over the deaths of the ten elephants in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district. Officials and scientists from the agriculture department claim that “no one can die after consuming Kodo-Kutki millets, and it is impossible for elephants to die from it. The news of the elephant deaths spread widely across the state, with claims that the deaths were caused by the crop.

Notably, ten elephants died within three days recently in Bandhavgarh after allegedly feeding on Kodo crop which according to forest officials was infected with fungus. The officials of the agriculture department however claimed that Kodo-Kutki is among the grains, which survives for a long time under tough weather conditions and does not require fertilizers, insecticides, or pesticides.

The officials expressed the possibility of farmers using something in the area which might have harmed the elephants, however, they stated that its possibility is very marginal.

Forest department, on Tuesday, received toxicological examination report from Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh which stated elephants might have eaten large quantities of spoiled Kodo plants and grains Cyclopiazonic acid has been detected in all pooled samples of dead elephants of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve,” additional chief conservator of forest, Wildlife, L Krishnamurthy had stated citing the report on Tuesday.

As per the IVRI report, neurotoxin cyclopiazonic acid was found in the viscera, but there was no insecticide or pesticide. It clearly suggested there was no poisoning but the toxicity came from the consumption of large quantities of spoiled Kodo millet plants. The millet mission was launched in the state in 2023-24.

The agriculture department has set a target of covering 1.84 lakh hectares with Kodo-Kutki crops across the state during the current Kharif season. But the deaths of the 10 elephants, allegedly due to consumption of Kodo-Kutki, the millet mission, and especially the Kodo-Kutki crop, has come under the cloud.

'Elephants know what to eat and how much to eat'

Jawaharlal Nehru Krish Vishwavidyalaya, Agronomy Scientist Siddharth Nayak talking to Free Press said that the elephants might have died from another cause and not consumption of Kodo-Kutki. The cause of the death could only be confirmed by the forensic laboratory reports, he added.

Terming Kodo-Kutki, harmless and nutritious millet, the scientist said, “Elephants are one of the most intelligent animals and they know what to eat and how much to eat and they never go for overeating. It is not possible for them to have died from consuming Kodo-Kutki,” the scientist maintained.