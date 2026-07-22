Ease Of Doing Business Secretariat To Come Up, Department Officers To Be Delegated | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government plans to set up an Ease of Doing Business secretariat to quickly solve the problems of industries.

The House passed the Ease of Doing Business Bill on Tuesday. As part of the bill, the government will form a State Investment Promotion Committee and a District Investment Promotion Committee.

Plans are also afoot to notify the MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) as the state nodal agency.

The departments will provide necessary delegation of powers regarding the notified approvals under Schedule-4.

In cases, where the delegation of powers is not possible, the government will ensure posting or nomination of competent officers.

The Bill consists of a provision for implementing a self-declaration-based system for White and Green category industries.

According to the provision, the eligible industries will get certificate of establishment.

An industry will get permission for starting activities on the basis of the certificate and a self-declaration.

According to the Bill, the industries should obtain approvals within the stipulated time frame.

The inspection of public health, public safety, environmental protection, and national security will continue as before. There will be no exemptions to this provision.