E20 Fuels Shift To Premium Petrol; Demand Rises By 20% | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A section of vehicle owners is increasingly opting for premium petrol despite its higher price, citing concerns that ethanol-blended fuel could affect engine performance. E20 petrol is now available at fuel stations across Madhya Pradesh.

Petrol pump dealers say demand for premium petrol has risen by nearly 20% since ethanol-blended petrol became the standard fuel.

A staff member at Pragati Petrol Pump in Bhopal said demand for premium petrol has increased noticeably over the past few weeks.

Earlier, customers were reluctant to pay the higher price, but many now believe premium fuel is safer for their vehicles and may help prevent engine-related issues.

Amit Singh, secretary of the Gwalior District Petroleum Dealers Association, said premium petrol earlier witnessed limited demand, with oil marketing companies often struggling to sell it.

Consumer preference, however, has shifted despite premium petrol costing Rs 8-9 more per litre than regular fuel.

He said some vehicle owners have reported issues after using ethanol-blended petrol, prompting many to switch to premium fuel. "Ethanol is hygroscopic and absorbs moisture.

Strict blending at depots is necessary to minimise any impact on vehicles," he said.

Premium petrol still contains ethanol

Fuel sector experts clarified that premium petrol is not ethanol-free. It is the same base petrol blended with performance-enhancing additives that help keep engine components cleaner, reduce carbon deposits, improve combustion efficiency and minimise engine knocking in compatible vehicles.

Older vehicles may face initial issues

Ajay Singh, president of the Petrol Dealers Association, said most new vehicles are designed to run on E20 fuel.

However, some older vehicles may experience temporary issues such as rough idling or misfiring after switching to ethanol-blended petrol.

He said ethanol can loosen deposits accumulated in the fuel system over time, which may initially affect engine performance. Cleaning the fuel tank and fuel system usually resolves the problem, he added.