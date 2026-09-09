E-Attendance: Teachers Object To Data Security Undertaking On Humare Shikshak App | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government school teachers are facing a fresh hurdle in marking e-attendance through the Humare Shikshak app, with a new mandatory data security undertaking triggering concerns over privacy and accountability.

The issue has surfaced days after teachers began seeing a legal declaration/data non-disclosure undertaking while logging into Education Portal 3.0 and linked applications.

According to the undertaking, teachers are required to maintain the confidentiality of personal, academic, service, financial and institutional information available through the portal.

It also places responsibility on the user for any disclosure or violation and provides for administrative, disciplinary and legal action.

Most importantly, teachers reportedly cannot proceed to use the application, including attendance-related functions, without clicking "I Agree."

Upendra Kaushal, acting president of the teachers' association, said that they questioned why they should bear responsibility if information stored on the department's system is leaked because of a cyberattack, technical failure or a security breach at the server or third-party agency handling the platform.

They have demanded that the department clearly define who will be accountable for data security before making acceptance of the undertaking compulsory.

Govt earlier questioned over data security

Earlier, during the assembly session, the government was asked about the personal and biometric/digital data collected through e-attendance and the protocols for cybersecurity, encryption, data protection and server security.

In an earlier response, the school education minister said the Humare Shikshak Android portal had undergone a security audit and that attendance could also be recorded through department-provided tablets where available.