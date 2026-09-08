Drone Mapping Reveals Water Beyond Old Markers In Bhopal’s Bhoj Wetland; Sewage Line Found Submerged | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth day of the National Green Tribunal (NGT)-directed ground-truthing survey of Bhopal's Bhoj Wetland on Tuesday flagged several concerns, including water extending beyond old boundary markers, construction and soil filling in the catchment area, dumping and a sewage line submerged inside the wetland.

Around 80% of the Ramsar site and adjoining areas have now been covered through drone mapping and ground-truthing. The first phase had covered the Khajuri Sadak-Bairagarh stretch, while the Bhoj Tal ground survey has been completed.

The team, comprising officials from CPCB, MPPCB, Madhya Pradesh Wetland Authority, Forest, BMC and Revenue departments, will next survey the Kaliyasot and Kerwa areas.

The seven-member team began the day with a drone survey over Mugaliya Chhap before carrying out physical and technical inspections at Central Park Colony, Bishankhedi Road, Mayank Nursery, Gora Sevania border, SPS, Nathu Barkheda border culvert and Bharat Bhavan.

At Central Park Colony, the team found old boundary markers indicating the earlier lake limit.

However, water had spread nearly 15 feet beyond the markers. Waterlogging was also observed in parts of the park, prompting officials to verify the ground situation against revenue records.

Construction, soil filling under scanner

Large houses and private constructions were observed inside Central Park and near Suraj Nagar in the catchment area.

Preliminary observations suggested that soil filling may have been carried out in portions of the water-bearing area. Officials are verifying the findings through revenue records.

Sewage line found submerged

BMC sewage line running through the wetland was found submerged in water. The team is examining the alignment and its possible implications for lake pollution and public health.

Dumping near Bishankhedi

Large-scale dumping and soil filling were observed near the Bishankhedi lake area, apparently for construction-related activities. Officials are assessing whether the filling could obstruct natural water flow or affect water quality.

Structure inside 50-metre restricted zone

Near Bharat Bhavan, the team identified a permanent structure within the 50-metre restricted zone of the lake. Its exact distance from the water body, legal status and approvals will be verified through revenue and technical records.