DRI Plans To Bring Deported Drug Kingpin Salim Dola To Bhopal For Interrogation In ₹92 Crore Jagdishpura Illegal Drug Factory Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials in Madhya Pradesh may bring the wanted suspect Salim Dola to Bhopal for interrogation in connection with the Jagdishpura illegal drug factory case. Dola was deported from Turkey on Tuesday.

The DRI busted an illegal mephedrone manufacturing facility in Jagdishpur (Islamnagar) on August 16 and recovered 61.20kg of mephedrone in liquid form valued at Rs 92 crore from there.

The agency has arrested two suspects from Bhopal and five from other parts of the state. The DRI has filed a charge sheet against the arrested suspects in the special court, while the investigation against Salim Dola remains open.

Dola is wanted in several cases related to drug rackets across the country. In July 2025, the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for credible information on the whereabouts of alleged narcotics trafficker Salim Ismail Dola, who specialises in the production of MD.

Over the years, mephedrone, a synthetic drug, has emerged as a key challenge for enforcement agencies. Officials said Dola is believed to be close to Dawood Ibrahim's gang and had moved to Turkey.