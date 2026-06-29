Digvijaya's Remark Raises Storm In Congress, Ramesh Joins Battle | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The storm raised by former chief minister Digvijaya Singh's statement over giving land to Veer Bharat Nyas Trust for Re 1 has yet to die down.

Singh's statement reportedly enraged the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and party leader Jairam Ramesh supported MPCC president Jitu Patwari's remark over the issue on Monday.

In a social media post, Ramesh wrote, ''There was no doubt that the Chief Minister was the mastermind in the land scam, and the Congress would stick to its demand for his resignation.''

This is the only way to make the CM accountable to the people, Ramesh wrote.

On the other hand, as Singh seems to have been caught in a dilemma over his support to the state government on the issue, he has begun to do damage control by sharing Ramesh's comments on social media.

Singh also tried to save his face by sharing a comment of MPCC president Jitu Patwari against the chief minister on social media.

After Singh's statement, the BJP has become aggressive against the Congress. Patwari is being targeted for the internal squabbling in the party, which angered his supporters, with the party high command taking Singh's statement seriously.

BJP MLA gave info: Digvijaya

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has again given a shocking statement over the land given to Veer Bharat Trust. Singh said he had received the information from a BJP legislator who was not on good terms with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

According to Singh, when he enquired into the case, he came to know trust belonged to the government.

The chief minister is presiding over the trust, and the minister of the department of culture is its vice president.

Making his position over his statement clear, Singh said that because the information was not part of Patwari's allegations, he made the remark.

Besides being the MPCC president, Patwari is like his son, Singh said.