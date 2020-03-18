Digvijaya Singh's Dharna is Nautanki: BJP

BHOPAL: Digvijaya Singh’s attempt to meet the rebel legislators in Bengaluru is nothing but Nautanki, said BJP on Wednesday.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Singh had gone there to create a ruckus.

Singh went to meet those legislators who had left the state only because of him, Chouhan said.

Chouhan said that the legislators refused to meet him and that the court turned down his plea, yet he was doing all that drama.

Former minister Narottam Mishra said if Singh wanted to meet his voters, Singh should meet him. Mishra called himself a voter of Singh.

They are simply trying to buy time, as they cannot do anything more than that, Mishra said.

The BJP has complained to the Election Commission against Singh.

According to BJP’s complaint, since Singh is contesting Rajya Sabha elections, he should not have created a ruckus to pressure the rebel legislators who are in Bengaluru.

It is against the election code of conduct, the BJP said, and sought action against Singh.

According to the complaint, Singh went to Bengaluru to mount pressure on 16 rebel MLAs to vote for him in the RS elections.

The BJP also sought action against the nine ministers who went to Bengaluru with Singh.