Digvijaya has ripped apart Congress: Narottam Mishra hits back on Diggy's '7 BJP CM aspirants ready with stitched suits' comment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "Digvijaya Singh has ripped apart the entire Congress and now he is focusing on the stitching of our suits, " state home minister Narottam Mishra hit back after the senior Congress leader said that seven CM aspirants from BJP have given their suits for stitching for when they take oath as MP chief minister.
He further said that Digvijaya is acting as a jammer for the Congress, making it a sinking ship in which no one wants to sit.
Mounting an attack on the opposition party's unity after Congress' Rahul Gandhi posted a picture with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, depity CM Tejaswi Yadav and othr opposition leaders, Narottam Mishra said, "The opposition leaders very well know Modi Tsunami will sweep them away, that is why they have held each others' hands."
