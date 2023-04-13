 Digvijaya has ripped apart Congress: Narottam Mishra hits back on Diggy's '7 BJP CM aspirants ready with stitched suits' comment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDigvijaya has ripped apart Congress: Narottam Mishra hits back on Diggy's '7 BJP CM aspirants ready with stitched suits' comment

Digvijaya has ripped apart Congress: Narottam Mishra hits back on Diggy's '7 BJP CM aspirants ready with stitched suits' comment

Narottam on opposition unity: The opposition leaders very well know 'Modi Tsunami' will sweep them away, that is why they have held each others' hands

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "Digvijaya Singh has ripped apart the entire Congress and now he is focusing on the stitching of our suits, " state home minister Narottam Mishra hit back after the senior Congress leader said that seven CM aspirants from BJP have given their suits for stitching for when they take oath as MP chief minister.

He further said that Digvijaya is acting as a jammer for the Congress, making it a sinking ship in which no one wants to sit.

Mounting an attack on the opposition party's unity after Congress' Rahul Gandhi posted a picture with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, depity CM Tejaswi Yadav and othr opposition leaders, Narottam Mishra said, "The opposition leaders very well know Modi Tsunami will sweep them away, that is why they have held each others' hands."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Digvijaya has ripped apart Congress: Narottam Mishra hits back on Diggy's '7 BJP CM aspirants ready...

Digvijaya has ripped apart Congress: Narottam Mishra hits back on Diggy's '7 BJP CM aspirants ready...

MP: Scindia's son Mahanaryaman tests Covid positive; 52 new cases in state

MP: Scindia's son Mahanaryaman tests Covid positive; 52 new cases in state

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces 70 % salary in 1 st year, 100 % in 2nd year to newly...

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces 70 % salary in 1 st year, 100 % in 2nd year to newly...

MP: High Court Jabalpur orders suspension of Chhindwara SP till further orders

MP: High Court Jabalpur orders suspension of Chhindwara SP till further orders

MP: 40 million youths to be informed about Digvijya government’s problems

MP: 40 million youths to be informed about Digvijya government’s problems