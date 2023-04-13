Digvijaya has ripped apart Congress: Narottam Mishra hits back on Diggy's '7 BJP CM aspirants ready with stitched suits' comment

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "Digvijaya Singh has ripped apart the entire Congress and now he is focusing on the stitching of our suits, " state home minister Narottam Mishra hit back after the senior Congress leader said that seven CM aspirants from BJP have given their suits for stitching for when they take oath as MP chief minister.

He further said that Digvijaya is acting as a jammer for the Congress, making it a sinking ship in which no one wants to sit.

दिग्विजय सिंह जी ने पहले पूरी कांग्रेस को उधेड़ कर फेंक दिया और अब वह हमारे सूटों की सिलाई पर ध्यान दे रहे हैं। @digvijaya_28 जी कांग्रेस में जैमर का काम कर रहे हैं, जो बचा खुचा कांग्रेस का नेटवर्क है, उसको भी ध्वस्त करके मानेंगे। pic.twitter.com/Zn1pOWjvcj — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) April 13, 2023

Mounting an attack on the opposition party's unity after Congress' Rahul Gandhi posted a picture with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, depity CM Tejaswi Yadav and othr opposition leaders, Narottam Mishra said, "The opposition leaders very well know Modi Tsunami will sweep them away, that is why they have held each others' hands."

देश में मोदी जी के नाम की सुनामी चल रही है और विपक्षी नेताओं को मालूम है कि वह सब इसमें उड़ जाएंगे इसलिए एक दूसरे का हाथ पकड़ रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/NfgJapM6sE — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) April 13, 2023