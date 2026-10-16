Dhirendra Shastri's Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 3.0 Concludes After 500Km In Chhatarpur; Encourages People To Eliminate Caste-Based Discrimination

Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 3.0 Concludes in Chhatarpur After Covering 500 Km |

Bageshwar Dham Chhatarpur News Today: The five-day Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 3.0, led by Bageshwar Dham Peethadheeshwar Pandit, concluded in Chhatarpur on Thursday after covering approximately 500 kilometres across five districts. The Bageshwar Dham Rath Yatra ended with a collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa.

The Bageshwar Dham Sarkar campaign aimed to promote social unity, discourage substance abuse and eliminate caste-based discrimination. During the journey, public meetings were organised at various locations, including religious places. People were encouraged to maintain social harmony, stay away from substance abuse and take a pledge to live a drug-free life.

According to the organisers, the Sanatan Hindu Ekta Yatra reached thousands of villages and towns across the Bundelkhand region. Through public meetings and interactions, participants spread the message of unity and urged people to avoid discrimination based on caste.

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: The 500-km Sanatan Hindu Ekta Yatra successfully concluded at Bageshwar Dham after covering five districts of the Bundelkhand region. Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "Let us ensure our women do not end up hidden behind a 'burqa'. Let them instead become like Durga or Kali—empowered, perhaps even serving as IPS or IAS officers; this was the purpose behind our Rath Yatra. Another objective was to unite the Hindu community and to see a drug-free Bundelkhand. We felt that before trying to awaken the entire nation, we should first awaken our own home, our own region. I extend my gratitude to everyone..." (15.10) — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

‘First Awaken Your Own Home, Then The Country’

During the concluding ceremony, Bageshwar Sarkar said that some people who opposed the yatra had believed it would not be completed. However, with the support and cooperation of Sanatan followers, the journey concluded successfully.

He also shared the message, “First awaken your own home, then the country.” Through this statement, he emphasised that social change should begin within families before extending to society at large.

The Bageshwar Baba latest news from the concluding event also highlighted his appeal to empower daughters. He thanked the people who supported the yatra and helped organise the campaign.

Expressing gratitude for the love and support he received, he said he would never be able to repay this debt in his lifetime.

Yatra Concludes With Collective Hanuman Chalisa Recitation

The five-day campaign concluded with the collective recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa in Chhatarpur. The Hindu Ekta Yatra Madhya Pradesh focused on spreading the message of social unity and encouraging people across Bundelkhand to work towards a society free from substance abuse and caste-based discrimination.