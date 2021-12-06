Dentist from Singrauli ends life in Bhopal, writes 'I Love You' in suicide note

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old dentist allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in Bhopal late Sunday evening, a police officer said on Monday.

The dentist, identified as Sudhashree Soni, a resident of Singrauli, was living at a rented flat in Sagar Royal Bill locality. Soni, who completed BDMS from RKDF, was working at a private clinic in Shakti Nagar locality.

A handwritten suicide note recovered from the spot indicated that the dentist committed suicide on her own. "No one is responsible for my death," she wrote in the note.

In the suicide note, she mentioned the name of a youth saying ‘I Love You’. However, the identity of the youth is yet to be established.

According to reports, Soni was to reach the clinic at 7PM, but she did not turn up.

“Her colleagues tried to contact on her mobile phone, but she didn’t pick up the phone calls. They later reached her rented flat and knocked at the door. They later informed the police,” a police officer said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya said that police broke open the door and found Soni hanging from the ceiling fan.

“The reason that prompted her to end her life is yet to be ascertained,” Bhadauriya said.

