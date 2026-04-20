Delhi-Based Interstate Gang Of Fraudsters Busted In Bhopal, 6 Held | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday busted a Delhi-based gang of interstate fraudsters involved in cheating passengers using fake currency bundles.

GRP arrested six members of the gang with cash and stolen valuables totalling Rs 9 lakh. The suspects were targeting unsuspecting passengers including army personnel, at crowded railway stations across Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested accused include Joginder, Dilshad, Arshad, Sumit alias Dheeraj, Mohammad Anwar and Amanatullah, all residents of Bawana in Delhi. Police recovered stolen cash, mobile phones and the vehicle used in the crime valued at approximately Rs 9 lakh. The gang also confessed to committing a similar theft of Rs 1.5 lakh in Indore. Arshad and Sumit have prior criminal records involving theft, fraud and IT Act violation in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Mathura.

Superintendent of Police (railway) Rahul Lodha said the gang came to light after a complainant, army man Amar Singh of Bareilly, currently posted at 3 EME Centre, Bhopal, reported the theft of his mobile phone and ATM card at Bhopal Railway Station on Thursday. The accused later withdrew cash using his ATM card.

A police team under GRP inspector Zaheer Khan scanned CCTV footage, which revealed a group of suspects surrounding Singh before theft took place. GRP personnel identified the suspects and nabbed them at Bhopal railway station. The accused confessed to committing crime during interrogation.

Modus operandi

The gang used bundles of fake currency wrapped in cloth. They would ask passengers on trains and platforms to keep them for while till they return and take it back.

Then, they would tell the victims to hand over their cash and valuables for safety as they may be robbed during their journey. After gaining trust, they would take passengers valuables like mobile phones, ATM cards and flee.