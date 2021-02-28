Datia: Pappu busy catching fish, Congress will blame voting machines, says minister

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Days after Rahul Gandhi swam with local fishermen in the Arabian Sea off Kerala's coast, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday took a swipe at Congress to say that their 'Pappu' (fool) leader was busy catching fish now and the party will later blame the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for malfunctioning when it faces defeat in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Mishra also drew a comparison to the rigorous campaigning by the BJP in the poll-bound states with the party roping in heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Look at the difference. Modiji is campaigning in Tamil Nadu, Amit Shahji in West Bengal, Naddaji is in Assam, Rajnath Singh is in Kerala and 'Pappu' is catching fish. Then they will say the EVMs are malfunctioning," Mishra told mediapersons here. This comes two days after Gandhi during his tour in Kollam joined local fishermen in the high sea of Kerala to get a taste of their life and understand their issues.

He also dived into the water and swam for 10 minutes with two others before returning to the boat. The Wayanad MP interacted with the thousands of fisherfolk, including women, who had gathered at the Thangassery beach in the southern coastal district and said he admired and respected their work.

A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The polling in these states will start from March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2.