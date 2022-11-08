Datia: Four dead as tractor trolley fell from bridge across Sindh river

A still from the video of the incident recorded by one of the onlookers |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): At least four people died and 20 got injured as a tractor trolley fell into the Sindh river in Datia district, on Monday night, the officials have said The people riding in the tractor trolley were returning from Ratangarh Mata temple after offering ‘jaware’ at around 7.30 pm when the ill fated trolley fell into the river from a small bridge across it.

On receiving information, Datia collector Sanjay Kumar reached the spot along with police administration. The injured have been admitted at Datia Medical College where several were referred to Gwalior.

Expressing grief over the incident, Home minister, Narottam Mishra tweeted that he is in touch with the district administration for providing quick and proper treatment to the injured.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About 38 people, residents of Jakholi Bindwa village under Daboh police station area of ​​Bhind district, had gone to offer pooja at Ratangarh temple. A tyre of the tractor trolley got stuck in a pit on the bridge across Sindh river at village Sankua of Sewda in Datia district. A large number of devotees had reached Sankua for the fair to be held on Kartik Purnima.

As the information about the accident spread, large number of people reached the spot and started relief and rescue operations. Datia SP, Aman Singh Rathore, said, “In the accident, three people namely, Usha, Kasturi and Gabbar died on the spot while Seeta Dohre lost her life in the early hours of Tuesday.”