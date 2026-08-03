Datia Bypoll Results: Congress Candidate Ghanshyam Singh Leads By 783 Votes, Show Early Trends

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is leading by 783 votes after the fourth round of counting in the Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to the latest figures, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh has secured 17,240 votes, while BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari has received 16,457 votes.

Madhya Pradesh | Congress Candidate Ghanshyam Singh takes the lead in the Datia Assembly by-election by 33 votes after the third round of couning. pic.twitter.com/P9lRBGXFGX — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

Narottam Mishra Says BJP Will Win

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra expressed confidence that the BJP would win the Datia Assembly bypoll.

"I have been saying from the start that the BJP will win," Mishra told reporters on Monday.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh | On Datia bypoll results today, BJP leader Narottam Mishra says, "I have been saying from the start that BJP will win."



"Rajendra Bharti was expelled (from Congress) earlier too. He spent time in more than half a dozen parties and fought… pic.twitter.com/mus1hfls5T — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 3, 2026

Referring to former Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti, Mishra said, "Rajendra Bharti was expelled from the Congress earlier too. He spent time in more than half a dozen parties and fought elections on the symbols of four parties."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang also expressed confidence in the BJP's victory despite the Congress leading in the early rounds. "The Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Datia by-election with a massive majority. We have been saying this from the beginning, and the initial trends have also made it clear," he said.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Minister Vishwas Sarang says, "The Bharatiya Janata Party will win the Datia by-election with a massive majority. We have been saying this from the beginning, and the initial trends have also made it clear..." pic.twitter.com/RNn23B9CAe — IANS (@ians_india) August 3, 2026

The Congress is leading by 783 votes after the fourth round of counting. Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh has secured 17,240 votes, while BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari has received 16,457 votes.

The counting of votes for the Datia Assembly bypoll began on Monday morning under tight security. It started at 8 am at the Government Polytechnic College, where officials first counted postal ballots before taking up votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

A total of 21 counting tables were set up at the counting centre, including 20 tables for EVM counting.

The bypoll was held on July 30 and recorded a voter turnout of 71.44%, according to the Election Commission.