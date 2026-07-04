Datia By-Election Schedule Announced, Voting On July 30, Counting On August 3; Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Effect | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh.

As per the schedule, the notification for the by-election will be issued on July 6.

The last date for filing nomination papers is July 13. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on July 14, while candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until July 16.

Polling will take place on July 30 across all designated polling stations in the constituency.

The counting of votes will be conducted on August 3, and the entire election process will be completed by August 4.

Voting will be carried out using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems.

By-election notification - July 6

Last date to filing nominations - July 13

Scrutiny of nomination papers - July 14

Last date for withdrawal of nominations - July 16

Voting - July 30

Counting of votes- August 3

Result - August 4

Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

Following the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct came into immediate effect across Datia district.

The district administration and municipal authorities promptly began removing political banners, posters, and hoardings from public places.

Officials stated that no political campaign material would be allowed on government property or public spaces during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Joint teams of the administration and municipality have been deployed to ensure strict compliance.

Continuous monitoring is being carried out across both urban and rural areas of the district.

Authorities have also directed political parties and candidates to strictly follow Election Commission guidelines. Immediate action will be taken against any violation of the code.

The district administration said its top priority is to conduct the election process in a fair, transparent, and peaceful manner.

Necessary instructions have been issued to all concerned departments to maintain law and order during the election period.

Political activity has already intensified in the constituency following the announcement of the by-election.

However, officials said enforcement teams will remain active to ensure that all rules are followed strictly until the completion of the electoral process.