Damoh: Youth tonsured, paraded across the village on suspicion of cow theft

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A youth tonsured and paraded across the village on the suspicion of cow theft in Marutal village under Dehat police station area of Damoh on Thursday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, the cattle owner said that his cow was stolen two days ago. He searched a lot but he did not find the cow. After that he got suspicion on Gopal Rajput, a resident of the same village. The villagers questioned him strictly and he confessed to stealing the cow. He told the villagers about one of his companions, Mohan, with whom he had stolen the cow.

After that the villagers got angry and they half shaved Gopal’s head and his mustache. The villagers also put soot on his face and paraded him across the village.

On getting the information about the incident, Jabalpur Naka police outpost in charge RB Pandey reached the spot and brought the youth to the police outpost where youth has also lodged a complaint on his behalf.

Pandey said that he would visit the village and gather complete information about the incident and action would be taken accordingly.

ALSO READ Damoh: Five men injured in attacks by leopard at villages in district

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:41 AM IST