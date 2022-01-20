Damoh: Man cuts off finger to appease Goddess

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A man chopped off his finger and offered it to a deity in Damoh District late Wednesday evening, sources said on Thursday.

The man identified as Mahendra Ahirwar, a resident of Sahajpur village, is undergoing treatment at district hospital.

According to reports, Ahirwar reached the temple of Goddess Wednesday evening and cut off one of the fingers of left hand with an axe. Then, he offered it to the Goddess to appease.

Local villagers who went to the temple to offer prayer spotted Ahirwar lying in pool of blood. They took him to a nearby Community health centre and informed police.

Ahirwar told police that he had vowed in front of Goddess that if he would be blessed with a child, he would offer his finger.

“I have two sons- one is 10-year-old and another is 8-year-old. A week ago, I remembered that I had promised the Goddess to offer my finger. Therefore, I offered it to the Goddess. I am happy that I could fulfill my promise. I didn’t feel pain while chopping it off,” Ahirwar told journalists.

According to police, Ahirwar’s condition is stable and statements of his family members are being recorded. “We have recovered his axed finger. He is stable. Further action will be taken as per the instructions of seniors,” a policeman, who recorded the statement of Ahirwar, said.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 03:25 PM IST