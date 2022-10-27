Damoh killings: Minister Rajput meets affected family, announces ex-gratia of Rs 8.25 lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The minister incharge of Damoh district Govind Singh Rajput reached Devran village on Wednesday and met the family members of a 32-year-old Dalit man and his parents who were shot dead in Devran village in Damoh district on Tuesday after he had been accused of staring at wife of one of the assailants.

The minister asked administrative officials to issue cheque of Rs 8.25 lakh to nearest kin member of family and announced the financial aid of Rs 50,000 each to the two injured into the incident.

An amount of Rs 1 lakh has been given to two injured persons who are in hospital.

On Tuesday morning, Jagdish Patel and other 6-7 people of his family reached the house of Ghamandi Ahirwar and opened fire on them. In the incident, Ghamandi Ahirwar (60), his wife Rajpyari (58) and their son Manak Ahirwar died on the spot. Two members were admitted in the hospital who were injured in firing.

The revenue minister met the family members and assured them of government support.

Superintendent of Police DR Teniwar said police had arrested four accused in the case while three persons were on the run.

Activists of Bhim Army led by district president of Sagar Dhamendra Ahirwar reached the village and raised slogans against district administration for having failed to provide security to Dalit people. They also demanded government job for the family members and relief amount.

Victim's family had no money for last rites: Police

The victimís family, which lost three of its members, did not have money to perform last rites, said police on Wednesday. Even the family who had allegedly killed the three do not have much money, said police.

'The deceased Manak and Seeta Bai had four kids, the eldest is six years old and the youngest is just nine months old. If they went to work, they got food and if not, no food,' said Superintendent of Police DR Teniwar.

'Police arranged for money to perform last rites of the three on Tuesday. In normal case, if the eclipse is under way, last rites are not performed. But these people just wanted to go for last rites as they were not having any arrangements for future,' Teniwar added.

Accused family's head Jagdish Patel is a security guard, he earns around Rs 8,000 and his son Saurabh works in a private company, and earns Rs 4,500 per month. On the basis of private jobs and a licensed gun, they used to pose as men of power.

When the police frisked them, accused Saurabh was wearing torn undergarments, said a police officer who is a part of investigation.